Former Airforce Officer Venugopala Reddy joins Jana Sena

Venugopala Reddy, a former Air Force officer, has recently joined the Janasena Party. The event took place at the party's central office in Mangalagiri, where party president Mr. Pawan Kalyan personally invited Mr. Venugopala Reddy by presenting him with the party scarf.





Prior to joining the Janasena Party, Mr. Venugopala Reddy worked as a biomedical engineer for the state medical and health department for 25 years. The event saw the participation of several individuals from Tenali constituency, and it was attended by Mr. Nadendla Manohar, the Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman.

