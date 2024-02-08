Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Former Airforce Officer Venugopala Reddy joins Jana Sena
Venugopala Reddy, a former Air Force officer, has recently joined the Janasena Party. The event took place at the party's central office in Mangalagiri, where party president Mr. Pawan Kalyan personally invited Mr. Venugopala Reddy by presenting him with the party scarf.
Prior to joining the Janasena Party, Mr. Venugopala Reddy worked as a biomedical engineer for the state medical and health department for 25 years. The event saw the participation of several individuals from Tenali constituency, and it was attended by Mr. Nadendla Manohar, the Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman.
