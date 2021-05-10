Former Andhra Pradesh DGP B Prasada Rao dies of heart attack in Unites States of America

Former undivided Andhra Pradesh DGP, IPS Officer Dr B Prasada Rao died in USA due to heart attack last night. He was rushed to hospital after complaining chest pain and was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital by ambulance. The tragedy happened this morning according to our country time. After Knowing the news, Prasada Rao's relatives, friends and all the celebrities who worked with him are shocked.



Prasada Rao has survived with wife Soumini, a son Vikas and a daughter Soumya. Also he had a grandson who wS born a few months ago. The close acquaintances remembered memories with him and said that when he was the AP DGP, he was very active, leading any program and stood as an inspiration to many.



The former DGP is a 1979 batch IPS officer and served as AP DGP, Hyderabad CP, Visakha SP. He received the Indian Police Medal in 1997 and the Presidential Medal in 2006. Also he wrote a book 'Word Power to Mind Power'.

