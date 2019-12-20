Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana backs CM Jagan's decision of mooting three capitals

Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana suggested not to confuse the public on the capital. Speaking on the ongoing issue of mooting three capitals, the Jana Sena leader claimed that GN Rao committee would not be affected by CM Jagan's comments in Assembly.

He supported the idea of decentralisation of power and suggested that the possibilities of the three capitals should be examined. Leaders should focus on the development of the state, setting aside allegations. Lakshminarayana opined that if assembly meetings are held in Amaravati, Vizag and Kurnool, there will be increased activity in those areas.

Meanwhile, the expert committee submitted the report on capital to CM Jagan a while ago. It has to wait until the government reveals what is there in the report. With former CBI JD backing Jagan has become the sensational as he belongs to Jana Sena party which is opposing the idea of three capitals.