Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana backs CM Jagan's decision of mooting three capitals

Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana backs CM Jagan
Highlights

Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana suggested not to confuse the public on the capital.

Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana suggested not to confuse the public on the capital. Speaking on the ongoing issue of mooting three capitals, the Jana Sena leader claimed that GN Rao committee would not be affected by CM Jagan's comments in Assembly.

He supported the idea of decentralisation of power and suggested that the possibilities of the three capitals should be examined. Leaders should focus on the development of the state, setting aside allegations. Lakshminarayana opined that if assembly meetings are held in Amaravati, Vizag and Kurnool, there will be increased activity in those areas.

Meanwhile, the expert committee submitted the report on capital to CM Jagan a while ago. It has to wait until the government reveals what is there in the report. With former CBI JD backing Jagan has become the sensational as he belongs to Jana Sena party which is opposing the idea of three capitals.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top