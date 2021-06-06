Former CM of united AP Kasu Brahmananda Reddy's wife dies of illness in Hyderabad

The former chief minister of United Andhra Pradesh Kasu Brahmananda Reddy's wife Raghavamma (97) passed away on Sunday. Raghavamma, who had been suffering from health problems for some time, passed away this morning at her home in Somajiguda. With the death of Raghavamma, tragic shadows fell in her hometown Nadendla Mandal Chirumamilla in Guntur district Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several dignitaries mourned the death of Kasu Raghavamma and conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family members.

Kasu Brahmananda Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 29 February 1964 to 30 September 1971 and was elected as president of the Indian National Congress in 1977. Kasu Brahmananda Reddy was born in Tubadu of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.