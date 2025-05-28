Former DG Sanjay suspension extended up to Nov 27

Amaravati: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued orders here on Tuesday extending the suspension of former director general Disaster Response and Fire Services Nadikattu Sanjay up to November 27.

The director general was suspended till May 31 on the charges of misappropriation of funds while he was working as additional director general of police, AP CID and later while working as director general of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services. The review committee, which met on May 21 for review of the suspension has noted that investigation of the case is still in progress and observed that more witnesses are yet to be examined and some more documents are to be obtained.

The committee also observed that the officer under suspension may influence the investigation and recommended for extension of suspension of Sanjay for a further period of 180 days up to November 27.

The chief secretary accordingly issued orders extending the suspension for a further period of 180 days or till further orders whichever is earlier.