Former Dy Speaker Buddha Prasad, ex-MLA Jaya Krishna join JSP

Former Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad joining the JSP in the presence of party president Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram on Monday
Highlights

Buddha Prasad who has already registered three victories from Avanigadda, is likely to be given the JSP ticket to contest from the constituency in the ensuing polls

Kakinada: Senior leaders of TDP, former Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad (Avanigadda), former MLA Nimmaka Jaya Krishna (Palakonda constituency) and Sridhar (Railway Koduru constituency) have joined the Jana Sena Party.

They formally joined the party in the presence of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram on Monday evening. Pawan warmly welcomed them into the party. Speaking on the occasion, Pawan said that the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance will achieve a historic victory in the coming elections.

He hoped that the three parties would work in coordination and realise the development of the State.

Buddha Prasad, Jaya Krishna and Arava Sridhar felicitated Pawan on the occasion. Buddha Prasad is likely to be the JSP candidate from Avanigadda. He has already registered victory thrice from the constituency 1999, 2004 and 2014. The Jana Sena chief who went to Hyderabad from Pithapuram on Sunday evening, returned to Pithapuram by helicopter at 3 pm on Monday.

