Former Kodumuru MLA Parigela Murali Krishna welcomed by Kurnool District Congress Committee President

Former Kodumuru MLA Parigela Murali Krishna was warmly welcomed by Kurnool District Congress Committee President K Baburao at the district party office on Sunday

Former Kodumuru MLA Parigela Murali Krishna was warmly welcomed by Kurnool District Congress Committee President K Baburao at the district party office on Sunday. Last week, Muralikrishna made the decision to join the Congress party and was officially inducted in the presence of State Congress President Smt. YS Sharmilamma at her residence in Lotuspond, Hyderabad.

During the meeting, District Congress President K Baburao presented Murali Krishna with a scarf and shawl as a gesture of honor. Baburao expressed his optimism that the Congress Party, under the leadership of Sharmilamma, will continue to strengthen and gain majority seats in the upcoming elections in the state.

The event was attended by DCC Honorary President Undavalli Venkatanna, District Coordination Committee Chairman Anantaratnam, City Minority Cell President Sheikh Khaza Hussain, District Minority Cell General Secretary Kadri Pasha, Congress Media Coordinator Amanullah, and other Congress leaders Pasupala Prathapara Reddy.

The gathering was filled with enthusiasm and hope for the future of the Congress Party in the state, with Murali Krishna's joining seen as a significant step towards achieving success in the upcoming political landscape.

