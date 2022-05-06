Former minister and TDP leader Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy passes away in Hyderabad

Former minister and TDP leader Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy have passed away due to illness at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. TDP chief Chandrababu and leaders expressed grief over his death. Chandrababu was deeply saddened by the death of Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy.

He started his career as a lawyer joined the Telugu Desam Party as per the call of NTR and won five times as an MLA from Srikalahasti. 'Bojjala's death is a huge loss to the Telugu Desam Party. Peace be upon the Holy Spirit of the barren. I extend my deepest condolences to the family, "said Chandrababu.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep grief over the death of Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy. He said he had lost a political colleague and close friend who had worked with him during the TDP regime.

Gopalakrishnan Reddy was born on April 15, 1949 in Urandur near Srikalahasti. His father Gangash barani Reddy also served as Srikalahasti MLA. Gopalakrishna Reddy obtained his BSc degree from Sri Venkateshwara University in 1968 and received his law degree in 1972. After marriage, he came to Hyderabad for law practice. He later made an entry into politics. Bojjala contested as a TDP candidate from Srikalahasti in 1989, 94, 98, 2009, 2014 and won as an MLA. From 1994-to 2004, he served as the Minister of IT and the Minister of Roads and Buildings in the Chandrababu cabinet.