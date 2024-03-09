Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana Pledges Support for Community Development and Temple Construction in Nellore City

Former minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana reiterated his commitment to advancing the welfare of the underprivileged and enhancing community infrastructure under the prospective TDP government, during a significant event in Nellore City Constituency. Accompanied by Ayana Dharmapathni Ramadevi, Dr. Narayana graced the auspicious opening ceremony of temples in Aravapalem, situated in the Porlukkatta area of the 49th Division.

Having previously contributed his personal funds towards the construction of these temples in response to the local populace's aspirations, Dr. Narayana marked the completion of the construction with a ceremonial inauguration on the dual occasions of Mahashivratri and International Women's Day. The event saw special prayers conducted, blessings sought from Meda Pandits, and provisions of food extended to the devotees in attendance.

Expressing concern for the impoverished residents of Aravapalem, Dr. Narayana decried the lack of governmental support in providing essential infrastructure to uplift the community. Assuring proactive measures under the upcoming TDP administration to bolster livelihood opportunities for the marginalized, he underscored the significance of collaborative efforts in fostering sustainable development and social progress.

Dr. Narayana lauded the commendable efforts of the temple committees for efficiently executing the construction projects, enabling prompt utilization of the sacred spaces for spiritual enrichment and community gatherings. Emphasizing his personal involvement in supporting the construction of approximately 50 temples across Nellore, he extended warm wishes for Mahashivratri and Women's Day to all attendees and well-wishers.

In a statement, Dr. Ponguru Narayana Satimani Ramadevi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the temple construction endeavors in alignment with the wishes of the local populace, underscoring the significance of celebrating the temple openings on the momentous occasions of Mahashivratri and Women's Day. The event witnessed the participation of TDP chief leaders, activists, and a large contingent of supporters, reflecting a shared commitment to community empowerment and spiritual enrichment in Nellore City.