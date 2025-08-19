Former minister Kakani gets bail

Nellore: In a major relief, senior YSR Congress Party leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan received bail from High Court over his alleged involvement related to illegal mining and transportation of Quartz in Nellore district on Monday.

According to the sources, Kakani is likely to get released from Nellore Central Prison on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the High Court already sanctioned bail in 7 cases on the charges his involvement in illegal mining and transportation earlier. Now this is the 8th case on Monday.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy has remained a remand prisoner for the last 75 days in Nellore Central Prison.

It is said to have in his verdict judge ordered the ‘ Kakani’ not to left two Telugu Speaking states, submit the Pass Port to the high court.