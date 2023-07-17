Former minister Kollu Ravindra comes down heavily on CM

Machilipatnam: TDP Politburo member and former minister Kollu Ravindra came down heavily on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his autocratic policies which have been impeding the state’s development, and added that owing to the CM’s adverse decision our future is compelled into an utter chaos.

TDP’s Bavishyathuku Guarantee Bus tour reached Machilipatnam on Sunday. So far the bus tour was completed in 24 Assembly constituencies and the tour in Machilipatnam is the 25th. Former Ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra, former deputy speakers Mandali Buddha Prasad, Booragadda Vedavyas, Pedana TDP In-charge Kagitha Krishna Prasad and TDP leader Konakalla Bullaiah were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Kollu Ravindra alleged that while former chief minister and TDP Supremo Nara Chandra Babu Naidu completed 74 per cent works of the Polavaram project, but CM Jagan is unable to complete at least 3 per cent of works. He said that TDP will be voted to power in the ensuing elections and added that they would develop the state as well as Machilipatnam constituency in all aspects.

Kollu Ravindra further came down on Local MLA Perni Nani and alleged that YSRCP leaders are encroaching upon the lands and exploiting the public. He said that Nara Chandrababu Naidu was striving for public welfare even though he is 74 years old and added that his aim is to develop the state and make the poor as rich by providing employment and creating job opportunities.