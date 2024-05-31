"Bhaje Vaayu Vegam" is Getting Super Hit Talk from All Over - Movie Team at Success Meet

Presented by the prestigious production company UV Creations, the movie "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam," starring Kartikeya Gummakonda, is produced under the banner of UV Concepts. Iswarya Menon stars as the heroine, while Rahul Tyson of "Happy Days" fame plays a pivotal role. Director Prashanth Reddy has crafted this film as an emotional action thriller. Ajay Kumar Raju Pnacted as the co-producer. The movie "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam," which had a grand worldwide theatrical release today, has received super hit talk from all over. In this context, the film team organized a success meet at the UV office in Hyderabad. On this occasion:



Hero Kartikeya said, "The movie 'Bhaje Vaayu Vegam' is getting positive responses from everyone. No one mentioned anything negative about the film. Usually, a particular element in a film is praised, but those who have seen 'Bhaje Vaayu Vegam' liked the entire movie. I am happy that such an emotional movie is receiving appreciation from the audience. The emotion in this movie is more impactful than in 'RX 100.' We believed in the story and made the kind of movie we wanted to make. We expected this kind of success. I will plan my next movies, keeping in mind the success of 'Bhaje Vaayu Vegam.' I will work on making my future films to maintain the love and support the audience has given me with this film and the trust they have placed in my work."

Director Prashanth Reddy said, "Yesterday, we arranged a show to our close circle and family members. Their positive response eased some of the pressure. That's why I came to watch the movie at Sandhya Theatre. After seeing the audience's response in the theater, we felt happy. It is said that the emotions are well worked out in the movie and the second half is gripping. We respect the audience and make films with emotions that appeal to them. The audience is giving us double the respect and love. Thanks to audience. The mouth talk is good, so don't wait for OTT; watch it in the theatre."

Actor Rahul Tyson said, "He saw the movie 'Bhaje Vaayu Vegam' for the first time in the theater today. We gor overwhelming response from the audience. I got a hit movie after 15 years. While making this film, I worked with Kartikeya's trust. We are confident that the emotions in this film will reach everyone. Thanks to the UV Banner. Director Prashanth made a comeback with a hit movie. When I was making this movie with Kartikeya, I didn't know it will ne this big, but if I look at the screen today, his performance as an actor is at the next level. I would like to see Kartikeya reach more heights as an actor. I want to thank each and every technician who worked on 'Bhaje Vaayu Vegam.'"

Kapil Kumar, who gave the background score, said, "We had already predicted that 'Bhaje Vaayu Vegam' would be a hit. The producers gave me a chance within 30 minutes of my approach for this film. Kartikeya, Rahul, Ravi Shankar, and Tanikella Bharani have all done a great job in this movie, and I got the chance to enhance it by BGM. Thanks to Prashanth and UV producers for believing in me and giving me this opportunity."