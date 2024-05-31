World Anti tobacco day rally held in Gadwal

Gadwal: The rally for World Anti-Tobacco Day, held in gadwal led by Dr. G Raju and Dr. Sasikala, DM HO, emphasized the harmful effects of tobacco products. Starting at the old DM HO office and concluding at Gandhi Chowk, it involved district medical health staff and Asha workers, culminating in a pledge to combat tobacco use.

Following the rally, a pledge was made. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sasikala stated that tobacco-related products are harmful to life and lead to cancers. She mentioned that "World No Tobacco Day "marks the beginning of a one-year campaign starting from May 31. The day aims to discourage tobacco users and encourage governments, communities, groups, and individuals to become aware of the problem and take appropriate action.

Dr. Sasikala also mentioned that each year, World No Tobacco Day will be celebrated with different themes. Additionally, she highlighted that the anti-tobacco initiative is part of these efforts.

Other notable participants in the rally included CHO Ramakrishna, District Program Coordinators Shyamsunder Maksud, DP HSO Varalakshmi, CC Venkatesh, Sub Unit Officer Sivanna, DVLM Narendra babu, Health Supervisors Lakshmi and Parvathamma, CEO of Urban Health Centers Hanumanthu Narasimhulu, Health Assistant Krishna, ANM s, and all Asha workers. They all contributed to the success of the World No Tobacco Day rally.