Gadwal: Ther are 7 water treatment plants established in the Ieeja Municipality,none of the plants have any permissions from the concerned authorities.

The water treatment plants violating norms in Ieeja Municipality , which leads a grievous helth hazard of the people who consume low standard water .Some of people are experiencing gastric problem,some are facing knee pain,and others facing joint pains. Hence the officials should initiate the following actions and measures should be taken:

1. Inspection and Enforcement : Regular inspections should be conducted to ensure compliance with water purification standards. Plants not meeting the standards should be penalized or temporarily shut down until compliance is achieved.

2. Training for Plant Owners : Organize mandatory training sessions for water treatment plant owners to educate them on proper purification processes, chemical usage, and maintenance routines. This will ensure they understand and implement the correct procedures.

3. Chemical Usage Regulation : Ensure that the correct amount of chemicals (1%-5% quality) is used in water treatment. Overuse or underuse of chemicals should be strictly monitored and regulated.

4. Filter Maintenance : Enforce monthly changes of filters that separate waste from water to prevent health issues caused by untreated water.

5. Water Quality Testing: Implement mandatory use of %DTS% digital meters to measure water purity. Pure water should range from 40% to 100% on the meter, while potable water should not fall below 40%. Water failing this test should be re-purified.

6. Certification and Compliance

- Ensure all water treatment plants obtain a %BIS% (Bureau of Indian Standards) certificate.

- Verify that %FSSAI% (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) tolerance levels are met.

By following these steps, water treatment plants in Ieeja Municipality can ensure the provision of safe and clean water, protecting public health and adhering to regulatory standards.

If the hans India asked the Municipal manager he replied that no one has applied for any permission regarding water treatment plants.

If the same question was asked to the plant owners that replied that no officials were asked for any permission.

So the people urged the concerned authorities to initiate above said action immediately.