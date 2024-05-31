  • Menu
Hans impact: Task force officials raids on Seed dealers

Gadwal: Responding to the news published on Saturday titling "farmers seek govt action on counter feit seed sale."

The Task force officials are conducting raids on seed shops in Ieeja town. With the onset of the monsoon season, farmers are purchasing large quantities of seeds such as cotton, chilli, coriander, and castor. In this context, task force officials are instructing shop owners to sell only branded seeds. Nageswara Rao the Alampur Taluk Task Force team member warned that strict action will be taken if farmers end up planting fake seeds.

Shop owners are advised to provide original receipts to farmers who purchase seeds. AO Shankar Lal, Head Constable Amarnath, and others participated in the operation. The raids are part of efforts to protect farmers from the detrimental effects of counterfeit seeds, which can severely impact crop yields and overall agricultural productivity. The officials emphasized that maintaining the integrity of the seed supply is crucial for the success of the upcoming planting season.

AO Shankar lal ,Head constable Amar matha and other officials were participated in the raids on Friday morning.

