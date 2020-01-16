Former minister Sake Sailajanath appointed as new PCC chief of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Congress is in a dire situation with no takers as it was blamed for the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh. However, in the latest developments, former minister and senior Congress leader Sake Sailajanath has been appointed as the Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) president of Andhra Pradesh succeeding Raghu Veera Reddy who resigned for the post debacle of 2019 general elections. He has been away from party affairs for some time now.

Hence, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided to appoint Sailajanath as PCC chief. Along with Sailajanath, senior leaders Tulasi Reddy and Mastan Vali have been selected as Executive Presidents of the PCC. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal issued the orders to this extent.

Former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, six-time MP Chinta Mohan, former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju, former Minister S. Sailajanath, and active party leader Gidugu Rudraraju have been in the race for this plum post. However, the Congress high command has chosen Sailjanath as the PCC chief.