Former MLA flays RK Roja for joining YSRCP for a package

Visakhapatnam: TDP women wing state president Vangalapudi Anitha said that Tourism Minister RK Roja joined YSRCP hoping for a fat package instead of focusing on serving the public.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, she said people of Nagari constituency were holding press meets and public meetings rejecting and opposing the Tourism Minister.

When a Dalit woman approached RK Roja for the municipal chairperson post, the minister demanded Rs 70 lakh from her and later cheated her without giving any post after receiving Rs 40 lakh. Further, Anitha alleged that the Tourism Minister earned hundreds of crores in a period of nine months. She also pointed out that the minister collected huge sums of money through her benamis in five mandals of her constituency.

Every person of the constituency became the minister’s ‘R-tax’ victims, said the TDP women wing state president. Anitha asked the minister why Visakha Utsav could not be held in recent years. She said that Roja did not respond about illegal trafficking of girls in the state. Speaking about APCC president YS Sharmila, the former MLA stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has forgotten Sharmila’s efforts behind the YSRCP’s success and stooping to the level of criticising his own sister.