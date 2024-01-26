Live
- Four killed, one injured in fire in Philippines
- 40-yr efforts to reduce human-elephant conflict recognised, Assam’s 'Elephant Girl' gets Padma Shri
- Newborn undergoes seven-hour surgery in UP hospital to survive TGA
- UGC cautions 21 Bengal universities for not appointing ombudsmen
- 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' to 'Doosri Darling': Usha Uthup's lyrical journey
- Flipkart Slashes Rs 13,000 on iPhone 15 Series! Check Deal
- 30 TTWREIS students to witness Republic Day parade today
- Rahul Bhat rolls into Bhopal for the next chapter of ‘Black Warrant’
- TDP-Jana Sena seat allotment released, Jana Sena to get 61 seats
- Experience the patriotic fervour of Republic Day with these stirring films and teleplays
Just In
Former MLA flays RK Roja for joining YSRCP for a package
Visakhapatnam: TDP women wing state president Vangalapudi Anitha said that Tourism Minister RK Roja joined YSRCP hoping for a fat package instead of...
Visakhapatnam: TDP women wing state president Vangalapudi Anitha said that Tourism Minister RK Roja joined YSRCP hoping for a fat package instead of focusing on serving the public.
Speaking to the media here on Thursday, she said people of Nagari constituency were holding press meets and public meetings rejecting and opposing the Tourism Minister.
When a Dalit woman approached RK Roja for the municipal chairperson post, the minister demanded Rs 70 lakh from her and later cheated her without giving any post after receiving Rs 40 lakh. Further, Anitha alleged that the Tourism Minister earned hundreds of crores in a period of nine months. She also pointed out that the minister collected huge sums of money through her benamis in five mandals of her constituency.
Every person of the constituency became the minister’s ‘R-tax’ victims, said the TDP women wing state president. Anitha asked the minister why Visakha Utsav could not be held in recent years. She said that Roja did not respond about illegal trafficking of girls in the state. Speaking about APCC president YS Sharmila, the former MLA stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has forgotten Sharmila’s efforts behind the YSRCP’s success and stooping to the level of criticising his own sister.