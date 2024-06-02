Five-day Hanuman Jayanti festivities begin at Anjanadri

Tirumala : The origin of Sri Hanuman happened at Anjanadri in Akasa Ganga area aeons ago and since then Sri Anjanadevi Sameta Sri Balanjaneya is being worshipped by the devotees and TTD enhanced the grandeur of the occasion by observing special abhishekam to the presiding deities with Hanuman Jayanti festivities, said, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

The Hanuman Jayanti festivities will be held at Anjanadri for five days.

Earlier, he presented special Pattu Vastrams at Akashaganga temple and there after the Panchamruta Snapana Tirumanjam and Sahasranama Archana followed and jasmine flowers were offered to the deities on the first day.

Japalithirtham: The TTD EO presented silk clothes to Japali Anjaneya and speaking to the media, he said on June 2 at Dharmagiri Veda pathashala, about 18-hour long non-stop Parayanam with 2,823 slokas from 68 chapters of Sundarakanda will be recited from 6 am onwards till night.

Under the instructions of the AP Endowments Department, the Hathiramji Mutt administering the affairs of the Japalithirtha Hanuman will henceforth sell the unique and tasty Malpuri prasadam to the devotees priced at Rs 20. Administrative officer of Hathiramaji Mutt Ramesh Naidu and Mahant Omprakash Dassji were also present.

The TTD also organised special pujas at Bedi Anjaneya temple in front of Srivari temple.

Dy EOs Lokanatham, Selvam, health officer Dr Sridevi, EE jaganmohan Reddy, All programs officer Rajagopal and others were present.