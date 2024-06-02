VPA sets record in cargo handling

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) sets a new record by registering highest cargo handling in the month of May in its 90-year-long history.

The port handled 85,81,927 metric tonnes of cargo across 221 vessels. The record surpassed the previous record of 76,22,732 metric tonnes from 201 vessels in March this year.



The port discharged 22,35,891 metric tonnes of coal and coke in bulk from 48 vessels, breaking the July 2022 record. The company handled 14,27,223 metric tonnes of crude oil from 13 crude tankers, surpassing its earlier record.

Also, the port handled 14,24,787 metric tonnes of crude oil, a throughput of 70,539 TEUs from 53 vessels crossing its previous records.

While the port discharged 5,04,815 metric tonnes of bauxite in bulk from 3 vessels, it handled 4,37,270 metric tonnes of manganese ore in bulk from 17 vessels, beating its earlier record.

About 3,08,213 metric tonnes of limestone were discharged from 5 vessels, breaking the May, 2022 record.

As far as interchange of trains was concerned, the port handled the highest ever 1,405 rakes, surpassing the record of 1,300 rakes in January.

Lauding the efforts of the team, VPA chairperson M Angamuthu emphasised that the remarkable feat was achieved with a collaborative working with all the trading partners. “The accomplishments reflect our commitment to excellence and operational efficiency.”

“We aim to continue setting new benchmarks in the maritime industry,” the port chairperson informed.