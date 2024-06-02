Elaborate arrangements in place for vote counting

Hyderabad: With exercise for counting of votes for Lok Sabha scheduled on June 4, about 10,000 officials are being engaged for the process across Telangana.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Vikas Raj informed that all necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections held in the fourth phase on May 13 in the State. He said that in addition to the Lok Sabha elections, the Cantonment Assembly by-election was also held on May 13. He said Section 144 has been imposed, and CCTV cameras have been set up at 34 counting centres across the State.

Agents are prohibited from carrying electronic devices, including cell phones, and no one is allowed within 100 meters of the vote-counting hall. Vikas Raj explained that four-tier security arrangements have been made at the counting centres. Agents are required to arrive at their counting centres by 7 am, and postal ballots will be counted first.

The CEO noted that the maximum number of rounds will be 24 in Choppadandi, Yakutpura, and Devarakonda. At least 13 rounds will take place in Armour, Bhadrachalam, and Aswaraopet. Polling results are expected to be available by 3 pm. After the initial counting, there will be a count of VVPATs in 5 polling centres in each Assembly segment. Furthermore, 49 observers have been appointed across the state. Political parties have been asked to submit the list of counting agents by 5 pm on Saturday. Additionally, 2,440 micro-observers have been appointed statewide. Officials will conduct checks at every table. Counting will start at 8 am for postal ballots, and EVM vote counting will commence at 8: 30 am. The CEO said that after the counting is completed, the EVMs will be placed in storage rooms. The CEO clarified that liquor shops will be closed on the day of counting and rallies will not be allowed. He said that if the police permit the rallies according to local conditions, it can be done.