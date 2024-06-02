Live
- Seminar held on Malaria prevention
- Counting centres turn into fortresses
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
Just In
IndiGo flight lands after bomb threat
Highlights
An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in “full emergency” conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said
Mumbai: An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in “full emergency” conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said. The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said.
This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat.
“Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft,” the source said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS