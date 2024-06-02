  • Menu
IndiGo flight lands after bomb threat

IndiGo flight lands after bomb threat
An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in “full emergency” conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in “full emergency” conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said. The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said.

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat.

“Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft,” the source said.

