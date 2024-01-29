Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana flays Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy

Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has demanded a thorough investigation into the land scams and encroachments that have occurred in Dharmavaram constituency over the past four years and nine months. He submitted a petition along with Sathya Sai and the District Collector during a response program. Gonuguntla explained to the collector that lawlessness and illegal activities are rampant in the constituency and that the current MLA is allowing all these scams to occur under his watch. He provided detailed information about the irregularities and scams related to land.

In Mudigubba mandal, illegal layouts were created on 122.82 acres of land, and similar illegal layouts were found in 92.10 acres of land in Battalappalli mandal. Furthermore, 398.22 acres of land belonging to Chigicherla, Regathipalli society were allotted to ineligible individuals. The collector was informed that one MMARO, two VROs, and one VRA have been suspended in connection with these scams, and Mudigubba MMARO has also been suspended. Gonuguntla accused MLA Kethireddy of causing trouble through DSP Ramakanth and the municipal commissioner. He also claimed that MLA Kethireddy cancelled house titles for deserving poor individuals in Potula Nagepalli village and gave them to his allies.

Gonuguntla further alleged that MLA Kethi Reddy has control over the authorities of all government departments in the constituency, and if they fail to comply with his instructions, they are either suspended or harassed through transfers. He urged the government to take steps to govern fairly and efficiently. According to MLA Ketireddy, land grabbing, sand mafias, mining mafias, and liquor mafias are being protected by his private army. They are offering lucrative rewards to these mafias. He also claimed that the mafia responsible for attacking the press club and journalists in Puttaparthi was rewarded with a house in the city center and cash rewards. In conclusion, Gonuguntla characterized MLA Ketireddy's regime in Dharmavaram constituency as rowdy and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the atrocities committed there, along with strict action against those responsible. District Collector Arun Babu assured Gonuguntla that an investigation will be conducted soon.