Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi remand extended, police to take into custody

Highlights

The remand of Vallabhaneni Vamsi, a leader of the YSR Congress Party and former MLA, has been extended by the SC and ST Special Court in Vijayawada.

The remand of Vallabhaneni Vamsi, a leader of the YSR Congress Party and former MLA, has been extended by the SC and ST Special Court in Vijayawada. With the initial remand period set to expire today, the police presented Vamshi virtually before the judge from jail. The judge subsequently extended the remand until 11th March.

Vamshi is currently in police custody, which will last for three days from today. Law enforcement officials took him from the jail in a specially designated vehicle amid heavy security measures, including monitoring his transport with drone cameras, to conduct medical tests at the Vijayawada Government Hospital. He will be interrogated based on statements given by Satyavardhan.

