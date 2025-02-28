Former MLA Vasupalli flays NDA govt

Visakhapatnam : YSRCP former MLA and south constituency coordinator Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar expressed ire over the NDA government for implementing a ‘red book’ constitution in Andhra Pradesh to divert public attention.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the former MLA alleged that the alliance government was filing false complaints against the YSRCP leaders and condemned the arrest of actor Posani Krishna Murali.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh have two red books and both of them are confined to ‘revenge’ politics. Pawan Kalyan is the mastermind behind the arrest of Posani. Due to revenge politics, the state’s brand image is damaged in the NDA governance, Ganesh Kumar opined.

Further, he said that people are watching the illegal arrests made in the state and they would teach a befitting lesson in future.

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would not spare any atrocity like this in his 2.0 rule and those who act against the constitution cannot escape, cautioned the south constituency coordinator. He warned the ruling party leaders that they have to face more serious consequences in future. He said that they would not step back fighting against the government’s failures even though the ruling party files cases against YSRCP leaders.

There is no focus on welfare and development in the state for the past few months and no employment opportunities were generated to the youth in AP, Ganesh Kumar stated.

As democracy is in danger, Ganesh Kumar wondered why Union Home Minister Amit Shah failed to respond.