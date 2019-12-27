Former MP Harsha Kumar falls sick in Rajahmundry jail, condition critical

Former Congress MP Harsha Kumar who was in Rajahmundry central jail fell ill on Friday and was taken to hospital. The MP has been treated in ICU. However, full details are yet to be disclosed, and the health bulletin awaited.

Harsha Kumar was arrested by the police two weeks ago for allegedly defaming judicial staff. He has been in exile for 75 days, and while he was on his way to Rajahmundry, the police captured him and produced before the 7th additional court in Rajahmundry. The former MP was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The Harsha Kumar's supporters criticized the police and govt for acting against political vengeance against the opposition parties. They accused the police of illegal arrests on false charges. Meanwhile, Harsha Kumar's followers have expressed concern over his health.