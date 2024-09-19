Former MP Nandigam Suresh's Remand Extended for 14 Days in TDP Office Attack Case

Live
Highlights
The remand of former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh has been extended for an additional 14 days by the local court.
The remand of former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh has been extended for an additional 14 days by the local court. Suresh was arrested in connection with the attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office in Mangalagiri, prompting an ongoing investigation.
During a two-day interrogation, police questioned Suresh with 45 queries, obtaining critical information relevant to the case. Although he reportedly did not answer all questions, he provided essential information to four or five key inquiries that are vital for the investigation.
Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident while Suresh remains in custody awaiting further proceedings.
