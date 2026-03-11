Former VCs highlight need for maintaining world peace

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme ‘the importance of world peace’, a seminar was organised in the city involving retired Vice Chancellors and academicians in the city on Tuesday.

Jointly organised by the International Association for Religious Freedom (IARF), the Gandhi Center, and the United Religions Initiative (URI), the programme was led by social worker and chairman of Bala Vikas Foundation Narava Prakasa Rao.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohan Das, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr B R Ambedkar University SV Sudhakar, Prof S Ramakrishna Rao of Krishna University, retired professor of Andhra University department of genetics G Paddaiah and Rameswari from Brahma Kumaris shared insights into the topic.

In his address, Narava Prakasa Rao said although every individual has the freedom to follow the religion of his or her choice, harmony among religions is essential for the progress of human society. In his keynote remarks, Prof. Balamohan Das observed that conflicts and wars in the world are increasingly interpreted through religious lenses, which is a matter of serious concern.

He appealed to people to stand united with governments and support efforts aimed at maintaining world peace.

The speakers expressed concern over the prevailing atmosphere of war and escalating tensions in West Asia. At the same time, they conveyed hope that better days would emerge in future.

Participants in the seminar voiced their anxiety over the growing intolerance in present-day society. They expressed hope that the future would witness the emergence of a peaceful, harmonious and compassionate world order.

The seminar was attended by scholars, educationists, religious leaders, social activists, members of IARF and representatives of the Gandhi Centre.