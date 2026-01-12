Fortune Murali Park celebrates pre-Sankranti

Vijayawada: Hotel Fortune Murali Park, a member of the ITC Hotels’ Group celebrated Pre-Sankranti festivities on Saturday with great enthusiasm, offering guests and invitees a vibrant glimpse into the rich cultural traditions associated with the harvest festival.

The celebrations commenced early in the morning with Bhogi Mantalu, the traditional bonfire, symbolising renewal, prosperity, and the joy of the harvest season. The ritual set the tone for a culturally immersive start to the day.

From 8:00 am to 10:00 am, the hotel hosted a series of traditional Sankranti-themed activities that drew appreciation from guests and visitors alike. The highlights included Parrot Astrology, a fighting cock demonstration, the colourful Gangireddu dance, and a soulful Haridasu performance, featuring devotional songs in praise of Lord Vishnu and reflecting the spiritual essence of the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager of Fortune Murali Park Mohan Pandu said that the event was organised with the aim of preserving age-old traditions and providing guests with a meaningful cultural experience while ushering in the festive season.