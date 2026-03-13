Foundation Day held in Anantapur

Anantapur: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday celebrated its 16th Foundation Day at the party’s district office in Anantapur, with district president Ananta Venkatarami Reddy reaffirming that public welfare remains the party’s foremost priority whether in power or in opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, Ananta Venkatarami Reddy said the YSRCP emerged under special circumstances following the demise of former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, with the objective of carrying forward his ideals and working for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections.

Party leaders and cadres hoisted the party flag, cut a cake, and paid floral tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s statue. Addressing the gathering, Ananta said YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook a 3,648-kilometre padayatra to understand the problems faced by people and later provided people-centric governance during the party’s five-year rule despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

noted that the party secured around 45 percent of the vote share in the recent elections and continues to fight for the implementation of promises made by the present coalition government.

Alleging that false cases are being filed against party leaders and activists, he said YSRCP would continue to raise its voice against what he described as injustice and harassment.

Calling upon party leaders and workers not to be intimidated, Ananta urged them to move forward under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and intensify their struggle against what he termed the “anti-people policies” of the current government.