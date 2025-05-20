Foundation stone laid for school building

Guntur: Minister for Energy and Palnadu district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the coalition government in the state is improving the quality of education and providing infrastructure in the educational institutions.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of new buildings for school and additional classrooms in Macherla Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Monday.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of Kasturba Gandhi Girls School building complex at a cost of Rs 2.55 crore.

He performed Bhumi pooja for construction of additional classrooms at Durgi KGBV Junior college at a cost of Rs 1.51 crore.

He also performed Bhumi Pooja for the construction of a girls hostel building at local AP Model School at a cost of Rs 1.72 crore.

He said minister for HRD Nara Lokesh is strengthening the education system and criticised that the YSRCP government diluted the education system.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy were present.