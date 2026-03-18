Founders Summit 2026 focuses on 70-plus startups

Visakhapatnam: ‘Founders Summit 2026’ served as an effective platform for over 70 startups from across India to showcase disruptive solutions aimed at solving real-world challenges.

The summit that concluded here on Tuesday witnessed a diverse array of innovations, with startups presenting pitch decks across critical sectors including AI-augmented farming and aquaculture, women’s safety and social impact, cyber security and healthcare and next-gen beverages. The jury evaluated the participants on three core pillars -- innovation, scalability and societal impact.

Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), GITAM inclusive Technology Business Incubator (iTBI) organised its flagship event. The institution’s iTBI Project Principal Investigator P. Bharani Chandra Kumar informed that the iTBI is an initiative supported by the DST and focuses on nurturing early-stage startups through rigorous mentorship, technical support, and ecosystem networking to foster a culture of entrepreneurship.

He said that the iTBI’s commitment to transforming Visakhapatnam into a premier startup hub. He highlighted the incubator’s comprehensive support system, including dedicated mentorship, state-of-the-art infrastructure and vital funding pipelines.

The institution’s School of Business dean Raja Pappu further elaborated on the institution’s vibrant innovation culture, stating, “Our focus remains on interdisciplinary collaboration and consistent industry connect, ensuring our budding entrepreneurs are industry-ready from day one.”

Presenting the awards, Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gouthama Rao and Registrar D Gunasekaran emphasised that the startup spirit is the engine behind the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, contributing significantly to national economic growth and technological sovereignty. Startups are not just businesses, they are the catalysts for the economic and social transformation of our nation, they expressed.

While Farm Vidya AI Tech Pvt Ltd and Cryptopix (OPC) Pvt Ltd secured the first and second places in best pitches category, Bharathi Photon Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd and Sankara Neuro Devices secured the first and second places in the women/social impact category. Zenithzap Beverages Pvt Ltd and Ctoskyai Pvt Ltd got the third place in the summit.