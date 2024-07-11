Four arrested, 800 kg ganja seized in two separate cases

Paderu (ASR District) : Police seized 800 kg ganja in two separate places under the jurisdiction of Motugudem Police Station in Chinturu Circle of Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

Chinturu ASP Rahul Meena revealed the details to the media on Wednesday.

Mothugudem police conducted extensive vehicle checks after receiving reliable information about the supply of ganja.

Amit Giri, Shivdayal Dhor, Ranjeet Mavai, Durgesh Goswami, and Alok Gotham of Madhya Pradesh purchased ganja from Sanjeev Alias Gennu of Allurikota village, Odisha. They loaded it in a van in Motugudem mandal.



Police raided while they were ready to transport ganja to Madhya Pradesh. Ganja weighing 550 kg was seized from the van. The van was also seized by the police.

Amit Giri, Shivdayal Dhor, and Alok Gotham were arrested by the police, and others are absconding.

In another case, Yarava Vivek of Jangam and Guntaka Satish Reddy of Khammam bought ganja at Mangampadu village. While D Majji Venkat Sumanth from Konta of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh brings this ganja in a Honda car, Satish Reddy and Yarava Vivek pilot the car on a bike.



They were caught by Motugudem police. They seized 250 kgs of ganja which was being transported in the car to Hyderabad. Police seized the car and arrested the driver, Satish. Satish Reddy and Vivek who came on the bike were absconding.



The police said that the total value of ganja seized in these two cases is Rs 40 lakh.

ASP Rahul Meena said that the ganja peddlers hire cars with fake details and use them to transport ganja. He asked the vehicle owners and travel operators to be vigilant regarding such people. M Gajendra Kumar, Circle Inspector, Chinturu, and G Gopalarao, Sub-Inspector, Mothugudem were present.