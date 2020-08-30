Four dead in a Lorry, car and bike collision in Chittoor district

In a ghastly road accident, a Ghora road took place in Chittoor district, a lorry collided with the bike near Mogali in the Bangarupalem manual. In the accident, car coming from behind rammed into.lorry and crashed. As many as four people were killed in the accident of which three of whom were in the car and a man riding the bike.

Three of the dead were residents of Nellore who were going to Nellore in a car from Bangalore. According to locals, the car involved in the accident was registered in Karnataka where all the dead appeared to belong to the same family. As per the preliminary report, the car appeared to be coming at high speed which led to death of three people.

The accident disrupted vehicular traffic on the road. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police immediately rushed to the spot, registered a case and are investigating further. The dead bodies were rushed to the hospital for postmortem.