Four Die of Electric Shock Near Cattle Shelter in Guntur

A tragic incident occurred on the Pedakakani Kali Gardens Road in Guntur, where four people lost their lives due to an electric shock near a cattle shelter.

According to reports, the victims were engaged in desilting work at a sump near the shelter when the accident took place. Among the deceased were a farmer and three labourers.The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the area, with locals expressing deep sorrow.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal mishap.

