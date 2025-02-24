Four Die of Electric Shock Near Cattle Shelter in Guntur

Guntur: A tragic incident occurred on the Pedakakani Kali Gardens Road in Guntur, where four people lost their lives due to an electric shock near a cattle shelter.

According to reports, the victims were engaged in desilting work at a sump near the shelter when the accident took place. Among the deceased were a farmer and three labourers.The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the area, with locals expressing deep sorrow.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal mishap.