Four from AP killed in road accident in Karnataka
A road accident in Karnataka has resulted in the tragic deaths of four residents from Andhra Pradesh.
The victims, identified as Nagaraju, Soma, Nagabhushan, and Murali, all hailing from Hindupur, were en route to purchase sheep at the market in Shaharpur town, located in the Yadgir district.
The incident occurred when their Bolero vehicle collided with a bridge wall at Amalapuram, falling under the jurisdiction of the Gabbur police station in Devdurga taluka, Raichur district. Tragically, all four occupants died at the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
