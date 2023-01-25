Four held for selling Pentazocine injections

Visakhapatnam: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials busted a gang that sells Pentazocine injections in Visakhapatnam.

The officials took four persons involved in the case into custody. The accused was nabbed by Gopalapatnam SEB and Task Force teams near NAD Kotha Road.

The accused were identified as Chandu, K Kalyan Sai, M Ganesh and K Hari Padma Raghava Rao. The police seized 94 ampoules of lactate injections and a vehicle from them.

It was found that one Asim, a native of Delhi, and Anupam from West Bengal were said to be supplying the sedative injections to the accused.

SEB Joint Director B Srinivasa Rao said that stringent action would be taken against those who sell such injections without any prescription.