Live
- TDP’s Adireddy Srinivas wins with a record majority
- Telangana and Andhra to get two berths each in Union Cabinet
- PM, CMs of different States to attend Naidu’s swearing-in
- Bookshelf
- Amaravati Smart City development works reviewed
- Four Injured in Car Crash near Paladugu of Khammam
- Six Naxalites With Rs 38 Lakh Bounty Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter
- Early diagnosis crucial as brain tumour cases rise globally
- Versatile fortified wines emerge as global flavour among patrons
- Tiruvalluar’s ‘Kural’: A Scholarly Review
Just In
Four Injured in Car Crash near Paladugu of Khammam
Highlights
Four people were seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree near Paladugu in Wyra mandal.
Four people were seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree near Paladugu in Wyra mandal. The victims, residents of Dhagepalli in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, were identified as the passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The incident occurred while the car was traveling from Dhagepalli to Palvancha. The injured individuals were promptly taken to Khammam Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance for medical treatment.
The cause of the accident is yet to be determined as investigations are still ongoing. The police are looking into whether the driver lost control of the vehicle or if they were hit by another vehicle.
More information will be provided as the investigation progresses.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS