Four Injured in Car Crash near Paladugu of Khammam

Four people were seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree near Paladugu in Wyra mandal.

Four people were seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree near Paladugu in Wyra mandal. The victims, residents of Dhagepalli in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, were identified as the passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred while the car was traveling from Dhagepalli to Palvancha. The injured individuals were promptly taken to Khammam Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined as investigations are still ongoing. The police are looking into whether the driver lost control of the vehicle or if they were hit by another vehicle.

More information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

