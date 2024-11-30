Four killed as car over turnes

Bhogaouram ( Vizianagaram): Four persons were killed In a freak accident occured on National Highway Polipalli village of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. Bhogapuram circle inspector K. Prabhakar informed that four persons belong to Srikakulam town were travelling in a car to Visakhapatnam.

But by the time they reached Polipalli village, all of sudden the tyre was bursted and car lost controll and tumbled into opposite line of the national highway. A speedy lorry rushing towards Srikakulam has crushed the car and four passengers are killed in the spot. The deceased are identified G. Kowshik who is gold trader in Srikakulam and Vadde Abhinav and his wife Manimala.

The couple is running a medical lab and going to Visakhapatnam in this friend Kowshik's car to attend a bank probationary officers exam. Apart from the trio, the driver also was killed in the heart wrenching incident. Police reached the spot, cleared the traffic and shifted the bodies to district hospital for postmortem.