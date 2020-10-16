Four killed as car plunges into canal in Guntur district

Guntur: Four persons were killed on the spot, when the car in which they were travelling plunged into Thangedumalli major canal on the Addanki-Narketpalli Highway, at Subbaiahpalem village under Rompicherla Mandal of Guntur district in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased Mahesh, Beer Gaud, his son Balaji, Anand were coming from Hyderabad to Pamarru village in Prakasam district to their relatives' house.

Police suspect that rash driving of driver led accident. They registered the case and took up investigation.