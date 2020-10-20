Four senior TDP leaders from Srikakulam secure elevation

Srikakulam: Srikakulam district leaders' secured elevation in TDP party posts at State and national level. TDP Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu has been elevated as the party State president. Current State president K Kala Venkata Rao has been appointed as politburo member.

Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu has been elevated as party national general secretary and another senior leader K Pratibha Bharathi has been made party national vice-president.

Thus, four senior leaders of TDP from Srikakulam secured top posts in the party organisation and this could change the political fortunes of the party in the district.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was reportedly not satisfied with the performance of K Kala Venkata Rao due to his passive role and he himself got defeated in general elections in 2019. As party State president Kala Venkata Rao failed could not coordinate with leaders even in Srikakulam district while the party was in power.

Based on the prevailing political conditions in the State earlier, Chandrababu Naidu elevated Kala Venkata Rao as party's AP president to woo the Kapu community people in the State.

But Kala Venkata Rao failed to reach up to the expectations of the party high command and he could not even strengthen the party in his native Assembly constituency Rajam and at least in the Assembly constituency Etcherla from where he got elected as MLA in 2014 elections.

As party State president Kala Venkata Rao was unable to conduct even a coordination meeting in the district with leaders and also did not conduct a meeting with cadres.

With the elevation of Srikakulam district TDP leaders and with them bagging top national and State-level posts within the party, they are expected to work together in coordination and strengthen the party in the district.