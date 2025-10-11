Four-year-old boy dies in Anantapur after consuming hot tea

A tragic accident has resulted in the death of a four-year-old boy in Yadiki, Anantapur district, after he mistakenly drank hot tea, believing it was fresh water. The incident occurred at the home of Ramaswamy and Chamundeshwari, who reside in Chennakesavaswamy Colony and have two young children, Ruthvik and his two-year-old sister, Yashaswini.

Three days prior to his death, Ruthvik drank tea stored in a flask at home, unaware of its temperature. The hot liquid caused him to become agitated and faint. His panic-stricken parents immediately rushed him to a medical facility in Tadipatri, and he was subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Anantapur for more intensive treatment. Unfortunately, despite the doctors' efforts, the young boy succumbed to his injuries, passing away on Friday.

The family's grief is unimaginable, as they cope with the heartbreaking loss of their son. Both children had ingested the hot tea, but Ruthvik's injuries proved to be fatal, leaving his parents devastated during this difficult time.