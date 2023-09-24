Live
Four youth fell into a pond during Ganesh idol immersion in Nellore
Four youths who were involved in the Ganesh idol immersion fell into the pond along with the idol in Nellore.
An incident occurred at Ganesh Ghat in Nellore city during the idol immersion ceremony where a rope wire suddenly broke, causing four youths who were involved in the immersion to fall into the pond along with the idol.
The police were alerted immediately, and with the assistance of yard swimmers, they managed to rescue the youths. The incident of the crane rope breaking came as a shock to everyone present.
The injured individuals were shifted to the GGH (Government General Hospital) by a 108 vehicle. The police have initiated an investigation into the crane accident.
