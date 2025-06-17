Free blood for thalassemia-affected children: Collector

Nandyal: Children suffering from thalassemia in the district can now avail free blood through the Red Cross Blood Bank, announced District Collector G Raja Kumari.

The facility aims to provide timely and life-saving support to children battling this chronic condition.

On Monday, the Collector visited the blood storage unit located within the premises of the KC Canal Executive Engineer’s Office to review its functioning. During the inspection, Red Cross Chairman Dastagiri, Treasurer Nageswara Rao, Lab Technician Ramesh Babu, and Coordinator Abdul Samee were present.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that thalassemia-affected children who register at the district-level blood bank will receive blood at no cost. She stated that both whole blood and packed red blood cells are available separately at the facility to meet varying medical needs.

Highlighting the significance of World Blood Donor Day observed on June 14, she said that the blood bank has been stocked with whole blood and packed cells to commemorate the occasion and serve emergency requirements.

urged individuals in need to make use of the available services.

During the visit, the Collector closely examined essential equipment including the freezer, incubator, and hot air oven.

She interacted with staff to assess their operational status and instructed that these machines should be utilized to their full capacity.

Furthermore, she stressed the importance of conducting training programs related to first aid and emergency care at the center. She also suggested planting shade-giving trees within the premises to enhance the environment.