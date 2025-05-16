Live
Free coaching for competitive exams begins
Rajamahendravaram: SKVT Government Degree College has launched free coaching classes for competitive exams, including the Civil Services, the Public Service Commission, Banking, and other exams. The coaching programme was inaugurated by Chairman of RK Study Centre Pulapa Ramakrishna on Thursday.
Speaking at the event, Ramakrishna said that the initiative provides an excellent opportunity for economically poor students, offering them free coaching that can shape their future.
Dr BV Tirupanyam, who recently took charge as the Principal of SKVT College, advised students to focus on their studies by choosing books over mobile phones. He also announced the introduction of a 24/7 library for the benefit of the students.
He said that students of the college and other unemployed youth can take advantage of this free coaching.
He further said that an MoU has been signed with the RK Study Centre to ensure the quality of the coaching.
MS Phani Kumar has been appointed as the coordinator for the Competitive Coaching Center, while M Siva Prasad will coordinate the PG SET Coaching Centre. G Sarath Babu, Dr Y Swarna Sri, Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, and BHVVM Murthy, and others participated in this meeting.