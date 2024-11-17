Free coaching to be provided at BC Study Circles in 26 dists

Guntur: Minister for B C Welfare and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare S Savitha said the government will impart free coaching to the candidates belonging to the backward communities at BC Study Circles in 26 districts in the State.

She along with BC Welfare secretary Pola Bhaskar, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, BC Welfare Commissioner Mallikarjuna, Guntur east MLA Naseer Ahmed and MLC K S Lakshmana Rao inaugurated free coaching for the BC candidates appearing for the DSC exam at BCs Study Circle at Rajagarithota in Guntur city on Saturday.

Later speaking at a meeting held at the District Collectorate, she said the government decided to fill 16,347 teacher posts through the Mega DSC and added that free coaching classes will be conducted for another two months.

She said candidates attending the DSC coaching classes will get a stipend of Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 1,000 will be paid for purchasing the necessary books.

She said online DSC coaching classes will start very soon for the convenience of the candidates. She further said that the officials will set up a website for this purpose. To ensure a bright future for the students belonging to the BC community, the government has decided to start coaching for civils from coming December.