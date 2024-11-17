  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Free coaching to be provided at BC Study Circles in 26 dists

Minister for BC Welfare and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare S Savitha addressing a meeting at the Collectorate in Guntur on Saturday
x

Minister for BC Welfare and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare S Savitha addressing a meeting at the Collectorate in Guntur on Saturday

Highlights

Minister for B C Welfare and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare S Savitha said the government will impart free coaching to the candidates belonging to the backward communities at BC Study Circles in 26 districts in the State.

Guntur: Minister for B C Welfare and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare S Savitha said the government will impart free coaching to the candidates belonging to the backward communities at BC Study Circles in 26 districts in the State.

She along with BC Welfare secretary Pola Bhaskar, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, BC Welfare Commissioner Mallikarjuna, Guntur east MLA Naseer Ahmed and MLC K S Lakshmana Rao inaugurated free coaching for the BC candidates appearing for the DSC exam at BCs Study Circle at Rajagarithota in Guntur city on Saturday.

Later speaking at a meeting held at the District Collectorate, she said the government decided to fill 16,347 teacher posts through the Mega DSC and added that free coaching classes will be conducted for another two months.

She said candidates attending the DSC coaching classes will get a stipend of Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 1,000 will be paid for purchasing the necessary books.

She said online DSC coaching classes will start very soon for the convenience of the candidates. She further said that the officials will set up a website for this purpose. To ensure a bright future for the students belonging to the BC community, the government has decided to start coaching for civils from coming December.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick