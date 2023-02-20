Free eye screening camp held in Kakinada

Kakinada: Sankurathri Foundation Chairman and Padma Shree awardee Dr Sankuratri Chandrasekhar said that his aim and ideal is to bring light to the blind eyes through his Srikiran Institute of Ophthalmology.

Coromandel International Limited conducted eye camp with the cooperation of Sankurathri Foundation at Coromandel hospital, Valasapakala, Kakinada on Sunday. Padma Shree Awardee Dr Chandrasekhar inaugurated the eye screening camp and stated that so far, Kiran eye hospital has examined 37 lakh patients and conducted 3.7 lakh eye surgeries. Stating that he had performed eye surgeries free of cost to at least 90% of the people, he said that for the last 12 years the Coromandel has rendered service to 32 lakhs people through the cooperation Kiran eye hospital.

Coromandel International Limited vice-president Ranga Kumar said that as part of the CSR programme, they are conducting free eye camp to alleviate the suffering of the people. He advised the people to utilise these services. He informed that surgeries to the people diagnosed with cataract and other ailments at these eye camps, will be performed at Sankuratri Foundation free of cost. He stated that besides surgeries, they will be given free spectacles. He stated that 35 lakhs patients have been benefited from these camps. With an initiative towards controlling blindness, around 2,100 members were screened during the camp, out of which more than 1,200 people will be give free spectacles. A total of 300 members were diagnosed with cataract surgeries and all the surgeries were performed free of cost.