Free LPG scheme: Booking for cylinders begins

Guntur: The state government has decided to implement the Deepam-II scheme starting from Diwali. As part of this programme, bookings for the distribution of three gas cylinders per year started on Tuesday across the state. Ration card holders with an active Aadhaar card and a bank account will be eligible to receive these three gas cylinders annually.

On Tuesday, Guntur district’s Joint Collector A Bhargav Teja held a meeting with LPG dealers at the collectorate in Guntur city.

Speaking at the meeting, Bhargav Teja advised beneficiaries not to rush into booking gas cylinders under this scheme and encouraged consumers to handle the bookings themselves. Eligible beneficiaries will receive an SMS confirmation as soon as they book a gas cylinder. The subsidy will be credited to their account within two days.

If a beneficiary is eligible for the subsidy but does not receive it, they can either visit the ward secretariat office or register a complaint at the consumer service center located in the District Civil Supplies Department office.