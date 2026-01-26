Free mass Upanayanam ceremony on Feb 25

Guntur: The Brahmin Seva Samiti, Brodipet, Guntur, will organise a free mass Upanayanam ceremony on February 25, according to Samiti convener Boppudi Sivarama Krishna Prasad. He said the Brahmin Seva Samiti has been conducting free mass Upanayanam ceremonies for several years as part of its service activities. He clarified that this facility is exclusively for members of the Brahmin community.

The invitation poster for the Upanayanam ceremony was formally released at the Brahmin Seva Samiti office on Sunday. Those interested in participating are requested to submit their applications at the Brahmin Seva Samiti office on or before February 15, he added. Samiti President Nandiraju Panduranga Rao, Vice Presidents Vedantam Venkata Vinod Kiran, Secretary Ranga Vajjula Lakshipathi, Treasurer Tulluru Prakash, Co-Convener Mukkamala Maruthi Ramgopal, and members Gollapudi Ramakrishna Rao, Karlapalem Balakrishna, and Kataka Raju Saibaba Sarma were present on the occasion.