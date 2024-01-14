Free medical camp held on Kurnool under auspices of MLA Hafeez Khan

In this mega medical camp, a team of prominent medical experts from Kurnool KIMS Hospital provided free medical check-ups and consultations to the residents of the local ward. The camp aimed to provide healthcare services to the underprivileged and ensure that everyone gets access to quality medical care.

MLA Hafeez Khan addressed the gathering and conveyed his best wishes to Corporator Yunus Bhasha on his birthday. He emphasized the importance of utilising this opportunity and urged the people of the ward to avail the medical services offered.





The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Yunus Basha, the Corporator of the 10th ward, as well as the CI of 1st Town Police Station and other ward leaders.



Various political and community leaders also participated, showing their support for the initiative.

Overall, the mega medical camp organized by MLA Hafiz Khan on the occasion of Corporator Yunus Basha's birthday proved to be a successful and beneficial event for the local community







