Free online German language training launched for nurses

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), in collaboration with the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), have launched a free online German language training and overseas placement programme for qualified nurses from Andhra Pradesh.

Targeting clinical or academic nursing professionals, the initiative offers free German language training (A1 to B2 levels) and placement in Germany as Assistant Nurses, with an upgrade to Registered Nurse upon passing the B2 Language Certification.

Advisor Seetha Sharma and APSSDC executive director Manohar stated, “This programme empowers Andhra Pradesh’s nursing community with global opportunities, offering professional growth and financial benefits through over 200 urgent vacancies in Germany.”

Eligible candidates (GNM or higher, one year experience, aged up to 39) can apply for Assistant Nurse roles with a salary of Rs 2-2.5 lakh monthly.

The 7-8 month online training includes 3-hour daily classes. A refundable Rs 30,000 deposit is required, with additional costs for exams, visas, and travel. Register by August 6, 2025, at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in. Submit CVs to [email protected]. Contact: 9988853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, 8790117279.